Group cites Lopez’s ‘legacy’ of justice and equity

The world’s “largest marine conservation non-profit” hailed Secretary Regina Lopez of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday, a day after her posting at the department was rejected by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Oceana, in a statement, cited the “trail-blazing achievements of outgoing DENR Secretary Lopez in bravely pushing for policies to sustainably protect the country’s environmentally-critical areas, including protected seascapes and save them from destructive activities that threaten their ecological integrity.”

The non-profit said Lopez has set “the highest standards for environmental stewardship and mainstreamed partnerships with civil society organizations, a feat that merits replication by her successor.”

According to Oceana, her “commitment and sterling leadership in ensuring justice and equity especially to affected communities most dependent on a vibrant web of life is her most precious legacy for all of us.”

It said it was “most grateful” for that legacy.

After the powerful appointments commission thumbed down Lopez’s nomination to head the DENR, she lashed at the supposed mining lobby that fought hard to unseat her from the Duterte Cabinet.

“It is very sad that in the Commission on Appointments, clearly business interests have run the day and I think that it needs to be reevaluated,” she told reporters.