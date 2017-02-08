Group claims nickel ore hauled from Zambales

SANTA CRUZ, Zambales: Anti-mining group Concerned Citizens of Santa Cruz (CCOS) on Wednesday expressed alarm over a report that a ship docked at the port in this town is being loaded with nickel ore.

CCOS chairman Benito Molino said their group has monitored the loading that was taking place at the port owned by Shangfil Mining and Trading Corp., one of the mining operators who were subject of a Writ of Kalikasan order by the Supreme Court (SC).

Molino said they have reported the matter to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

He added that Shangfil was conducting the loading through a Mineral Ore Export Permit (MOEP) issued by Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region 3 Director Lope Carino last year.

He said the MGB3 director has confirmed this to him and added the MOEP was issued after the SC issued the Writ of Kalikasan.

Molino told The Manila Times Carino told him Shangfil is not included in the order of DENR Secretary Regina Lopez closing 23 mining operations in the country, including four operating in Zambales.

Molino claimed there is no order from the DENR on hauling operations and no Ore Transport Permit (OTP) issued to Shangfil.

He said the matter of compensation for affected residents because of destructive mining is now with the DENR and the SC.