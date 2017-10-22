Group condemns Cebu reclamations

A GROUP of environmentalists in Cebu has revealed that several local government units (LGUs) are engaged in reclamation projects to increase internal revenue allotment (IRA) apparently ignoring its ill effects on the balanced ecology of marine life.

Oceana Philippines, the largest international non-government organization focused on ocean conservation, said the corals and the sea grass are filled by tons of back filling materials because of the ongoing reclamation works.

Its vice president, Gloria Estenzo Ramos, called the reclamation projects “illegal and unconstitutional.”

She pointed out that their group is for the development as long as it does not compromise the environment, adding that not only the fisherfolk who will loss their source of income but floods are affecting the areas resulting from depleting forests cover.

“They are destroying the mountains in order to get a filling materials for reclamation project, back filling the sea shore or the sea itself for a mall to rise and other condos to build,” Ramos said.

IRA is an LGU share of revenues from the national government.

At least nine LGUs are in progress of reclaiming portions of the shores such as the cities of Naga, Toledo, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu City, as well as the towns of Mingnilla, Consolacion, Compostela and soon to be developed in Alegria and Cordova.

Among the LGUs, Cordova has the biggest land area to reclaim in addition to its existing area of on about 800 to 1,500 hectares.

Most of the identified reclamation projects were for the purpose of having an international port like in Minglanilla and Consolacion, while in Toledo, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu are for the development of a baywalk and for recreational activities.

Naga city has now both a port and a baywalk.

The big reclamation project is in Cordova, awaiting approval by President Rodrigo Duterte to proceed after all requirements from local legislation up to Philippine Reclamation Authority have been complied.

Ramos reminded the LGU officials of their mandated responsibility to protect the environmental and ensure that it is sustainable not destructive to the marine-life environment.

She appealed to government authorities concerned, particularly the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) to address the problem.

But DENR officials noted Ramos’ accusation saying their office is very strict in implementing Environmental Compliance Certificate as the basic requirements to protect the environment.

Since last year Oceana Philippines has rallied behind several Cebu coastal communities waging strong campaign against illegal dump or reclamation projects.

Meanwhile, former mayor Adelino Sitoy of Cordova has issued a statement saying that affected fisherfolk will be given priority to work in the project that fits their skills and abilities.

He added the fisherfolk, during a public consultation, have agreed to the development where they will receive financial assistance from the LGU.

“Let us support Cordova Reclamation project because it has a variety to offer from jobs to income to the LGU. More income means more services can be offered with less dependents to national government in terms of aid” Sitoy said.

The project is being pursued by Sitoy’s daughter, Ma. Theresa Sitoy-Cho, who is now the mayor Cordova.

In support to this, a third Mactan Bridge is being constructed to connect Cordova to Cebu City.

Some LGU chief executives concerned declined to comment saying they respect the environmentalists’ opinion, adding that they have complied with the legal requirements and conducting a public hearing where majority of their constituents agreed to the projects.