Group falsifying import documents busted

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division on

Thursday arrested three persons involved in the falsification of import documents.

The three—Ofelia Ollave, Jocelyn Amacio and Ruben Flores will be charged with falsification of public documents. The NBI said the group falsified import permits and import clearances from various agencies as well as Free Trade Area (AFTA) certificates.

Two simultaneous entrapment operations in Manila led to the capture of the trio.

Recovered from the operations were three AFTA documents with entries and 10 blank AFTA documents worth P58,500 and P4,500 each.

The simultaneous operations were conducted in coordination with operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Col. Neil Anthony Estrella of the BOC said the government must have lost millions from the group’s illicit business.

“Based on our assessment, we might be hundreds of millions in a month’s time if this kind of modus will not be stopped, Estrella said in a news briefing.

He said the bureau will conduct its own internal investigation to determine if Customs officials are involved in

the scam. They will also coordinate with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to strengthen security features in AFTA documents.

KENNETH HERNANDEZ