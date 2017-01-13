Group formed to solve prosecutor’s killing

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to solve the killing of a Quezon City prosecutor on Wednesday.

The panel, headed by QCPD director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, is preparing a composite illustration of the suspect’s face based on the description of a witness.

Eleazar urged those who witnessed the crime to come forward.

Assistant City Prosecutor Johanne Noel Mingoa, 46, was shot dead in front of a restaurant along Commonwealth Ave., Old Balara. He had just left the restaurant when he was attacked.

A witness told investigators that Mingoa was walking to his car when the unidentified suspect alighted from a dark colored vehicle parked nearby and approached the victim from behind. The man shot Mingoa repeatedly, killing him instantly. The suspect then fled.

Investigators have yet to determine the motive behind the prosecutor’s slay. Policemen are also checking if the ambush was recorded by CCTVs nearby.

Eleazar is confident that the gunman and the mastermind will be captured with the help of witnesses.