Group opposes Pangasinan coal plant

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: A group of concerned citizens under the Save Sual Movement (SSM) is opposing another plan to put up a second coal-fired power plant in Sual town.

Former Sual Vice Mayor Alex Rigonan, a consultant to SSM, said their group is gathering legal documents that they can show to concerned government agencies and a court to support their stand that a new coal-fired power plant would be detrimental to the health of Sual’s people.

The town already hosts the 1,200-megawatt Sual Coal-Fired Power Plant operated by Team Energy in Barangay Pangascasan.

Interviewed by newsmen in Lingayen, Rigonan said the project is being pushed by Mayor Roberto Arcinue of Sual who seemed unmindful of the health and welfare of the people who would be affected.

He said they back Arcinue if he instead pushes for the construction of a solar power plant, same as the one to be established by Filipinas Newton Energy Corp. (FNEC) in San Manuel, Pangasinan, that will generate 70 megawatts.

FNEC’s solar power project was endorsed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) when it was presented to the

body a few weeks ago.

SSM, headed by Rosanna Soriano, earlier opposed the plan by Phinma to build a 1,000-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Barangay Baquioen, Sual.

Phinma has shelved its project but has not canceled it yet.

Rigonan said Sual is already hosting the biggest power plant in the country and a new one further put at risk the lives and health of Sual.

A new coal-fired plant in the town will definitely have a big impact on the health of the people as well as the environment, he added.

Rigonan asked the mayor to think of the next generation’s future before welcoming a new coal-fired power plant in the area.

According to him, Arcinue has been telling the people about the potential employment that the new coal-fired power plant can generate.