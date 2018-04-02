Group seeks end to political labels

Cause-oriented group Tindig Pilipinas on Sunday called on the public to end political hatred caused by “dilawan” and “Dutertard” tags in the spirit of Easter.

“Political hatreds caused by labels such as ‘dilawan’ or ‘Dutertard’ detract from our common humanity,” it said in a statement.

The term “dilawan” (yellowish) scornfully describes supporters of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd while their opponents–the loyal supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte–are dubbed “Dutertards.”

“Labels and name-calling prevent us from opening our hearts to the suffering and injustice before us and, in the process, allow our hearts to harden and deny difficult truths,” Tindig Pilipinas said.

The group also urged the public to elevate national discourse by “[striving]to act and speak dispassionately with charity, having the sincere desire to dialogue and seek the truth” amid those with differing opinions.

“Only when we speak and act with prudence and in truth can we avoid labels [we ourselves have at times been remiss]and transcend our own political persuasions and ideological affiliations. Beyond those divisions, we know and we are—one people,” Tindig Pilipinas said.

It added that it will continue to support the oppressed, the migrant workers, the women, the marginalized and those who lack representation in national discourse.

Tindig Pilipinas is composed of Liberal Party politicians such as Francis Pangilinan, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th and Magdalo party-list representative Gary Alejano, among others.