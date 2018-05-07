Group urges village, sk bets to shun garbage in campaigning

ECOWASTE Coalition on Sunday advised aspiring Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders to stay away not only from the three “Gs” of Philippine politics but also from another “G” called “garbage.” Aileen Lucero, EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator, said “guns, goons, gold,” as well as garbage, are the bad “Gs” of the country’s political life, especially when campaign fever heats up during elections. Campaign period for the village and SK polls started on May 4 until May 12. She advised candidates to spurn violence, calm their supporters and to not use money to buy allegiance and votes to achieve their political ambitions. “Also, please do not dirty the walls, streets and the trees with your campaign materials. Keep your campaigning activities garbage-free,” Lucero added. Lucero said every paper and plastic campaign material used to woo voters has to go somewhere after the election frenzy is over and some of these materials may be reused, repurposed and recycled, but most may end up buried or burned and wasted forever. She added that when expressing gratitude to the electorate, candidates must lead the neighborhood clean-up activities instead of hanging “thank you” tarpaulins. The EcoWaste Coalition further reminded candidates and their supporters not to dump or burn the campaign materials citing Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, that village and SK leaders are supposed to enforce.