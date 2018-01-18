Group wants seat of govt moved to Davao

THE Kabayan party-list at the House of Representatives has filed a bill seeking to relocate the seat of government from Malacañang to Davao City.

House Bill 6968, or the Philippine Capital Relocation Act of 2018, was filed by the two Kabayan Representatives Ron Salo and Ciriaco Calalang.

The group said the bill seeks to spur development in the countryside, particularly in Mindanao, strengthen nationalism and sense of belongingness and decongest Metro Manila.

“Transferring the seat of government also means that it will prevent the further rise in population due to unmitigated migration, congestion and urban blight which hamper further development. It will also help arrest the continued rise of prices both in housing and other properties for sale and for rent,” the group said.

Under the bill, a National Government Center will be built in Davao City, that will house the Presidential Palace, the Vice-Presidential Palace, Senate, the House of Representatives, Supreme Court, the constitutional offices and the national offices of various government agencies.

The National Government Center will be created within three years upon the promulgation of the Act, the bill states.

Metro Manila will remain the country’s economic center, Baguio City will still be the Summer Capital of the Philippines and Malacañan Palace will remain as the official residence of the President.

Offices previously occupied by the government agencies in Metro Manila will be turned into regional offices.

Permanent employees of the government that will be affected by the relocation will be given the option to resign or retire early.

A budget of P1 billion will be appropriated for the implementation of the Act, which will be taken from the Presidential Savings. For the succeeding fiscal years, the budget will come from the General Appropriations Act.