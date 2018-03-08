Group warns public on anti-bacterial soaps, washes

Ecowaste Coalition is warning the public on the use of anti-bacterial soap and washes as these may contain toxic substances.

Citing the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the group said some anti-bacterial soap and washes contain agents that pose health risks such as bacterial resistance or negative hormonal effects.

The FDA issued a regulation on the matter on September 6, 2017 in US, which no longer permits the marketing of the products.

The FDA reported that some manufacturers have started removing the ingredients from the products, since washing with plain soap and running water is still one of the most important steps consumers can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs.

The chemicals triclosan and triclocarban are among the 19 anti-bacterial agents banned by the FDA. Its recent report said manufacturers did not demonstrate the ingredients are both safe for long-term daily use and more effective than plain soap and water in preventing illnesses and the spread of certain infections.

The two chemicals are now used for personal care and household products that prevent the growth of bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

“These anti-bacterial [products]are no more effective than plain soap and water in reducing diseases,” EcoWaste Coalition said.

The group also said other products that also contain triclosan and triclocarban include dishwashing liquids, body washes, deodorants, acne treatments, toothpaste, mattresses, plastic food containers, and even shoe insoles.

EcoWaste Coalition is appealing to foreign and local companies to phase out the use and sale of consumer products containing triclosan and triclocarban.

Ann Blake, a visiting public health and environmental expert from the US, said studies have indicated increased evidence of both health and environmental harm linked to the use and disposal of triclosan and its chemical cousin triclocarban, with no benefit to humans and ecosystems.

“The claim of supposed ‘antibacterial protection’ from the use of such products is not backed up by scientific evidence. Plan soap and water work better in reducing infection and disease,” she said.

“The said anti-bacterial agents are presented to public in way that it protects consumers from superbugs that contribute to the antibiotic resistance. These superbugs originate from the use of ‘preventive’ dosing of antibiotics in industrial meat production for cows, pigs, and chickens,” she added.

Rene Pineda of EcoWaste Coalition said the biggest use for triclosan and triclocarban is in anti-bacterial soaps, hand and body washes, and other related products.

“Disposed of these chemicals in residential drains, which are highly toxic to aquatic organisms, can accumulate in water bodies, affect the balance of the fragile marine ecosystems and result in hazardous residues in fish that we eat,” he added.

Pineda explained the chemicals could be transformed into chloroform and dioxin compounds with exposure to sunlight or when interacting with chemicals such as chlorine in tap water.