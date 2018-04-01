Groups slam trash after Lent in Bulacan, Rizal

A waste and pollution watch group decried the sight of mounds of trash left in Lenten pilgrimage sites in the provinces of Bulacan and Rizal.

The EcoWaste Coalition (EWC) said perpetual littering tainted traditional acts of devotion and penance performed by hundreds of thousands of the Catholic faithful on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Daniel Alejandre, EWC Zero Waste campaigner, said they monitored the trash situation at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in San Jose del Monte City and the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City on the morning of Good Friday.

“Just like in previous years, the Lenten pilgrimages to both religious sites left a trail of trash totally unbefitting the spiritual journey that many devotees do to affirm their faith, ask forgiveness for past wrongs and give thanks for blessings received,” he added.

The watch group said Lenten campers and picnickers left heaps of garbage on lawns and sidewalks, turning the serene sites into a virtual dumps particularly at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto.

“There’s literally trash everywhere,” the group observed.

Alejandre said mounds of trash were also seen at the patio of the Antipolo Cathedral, home of the venerated image of the Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.

He added that carelessly discarded on the grounds, sidewalks, street corners and gutters were newspapers, corrugated boxes and other materials used by pilgrims for resting, picnicking and sleeping; snack packs; plastic bags; bottles and cups; food containers and leftovers; and cigarette stubs.

EcoWaste noted that the Sumulong Park, M. L. Quezon Street and adjacent streets were found to be generally “clean” because of round-the-clock cleaning operations by waste and sanitation workers of the Antipolo city government.

“Some of the discarded stuff are in fact reusable and recyclable. Luckily, enterprising waste pickers, especially in Antipolo, were on hand to retrieve these valuable materials and sell them to junk shops,” Alejandre said.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the thought-provoking pastoral letter of Catholic bishops on ecology entitled “What is Happening to Our Beautiful Land?”

Issued in 2008, the pastoral letter was cited in the historic encyclical on the environment “Laudato Si” issued by Pope Francis in 2015 and supported by the bishops.

In their statement of support, the bishops said, “We are not owners of the earth. We are its stewards, to keep and cherish and nurture its resources not only for ourselves but for future generations.”

The EWC is urging church leaders to release a new statement that will again mobilize the entire Church and the people to take further action to protect and preserve the integrity of creation, including the greening of faith activities.