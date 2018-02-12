Groups sue ERC, Meralco execs

CONSUMER groups filed criminal charges against Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) officials and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) executives for allegedly violating laws that led to higher electricity rates.

The National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms, Inc. (Nasecore) and the Cellphone Owners and Users of the Philippines, Inc. (COUP) filed before the Office of the Ombudsman a criminal case against four ERC commissioners and 10 Meralco executives for alleged violation of various laws.

Charged were former ERC commissioners Alfredo Non, Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit, and Geronimo Sta. Ana.

Also included in the charge sheet were Meralco Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, President Oscar Reyes, board members and directors Manuel Lopez, Anabelle Lim Chua, Jose Ma. Lim, Ray Espinosa, James Go, Lance Gokongwei, John Gokongwei Jr., independent board member and former chief justice Artemio Panganiban and independent director Pedro Roxas.

In a 25-page complaint, Nasecore and COUP claimed that Meralco violated its franchise, Republic 9209 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA law) and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR), that led to “over-charging and over-recoveries” by the Lopez-led company at the expense of consumers.

The group said Meralco has investments, participations, business interests, and infusion of funds in other entities, either as a parent firm to its subsidiaries, associate companies, or as a joint venture partner with other companies.

For instance, the group said that in 2014, FPM Power Holdings acquired GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd for $579 million. At that time, Meralco PowerGen Corp., a unit of Meralco, owned 40 percent of FPM Power Holdings.

Such investments, according to the complainants, came from Meralco’s funds from annual revenue requirement through the rates approved by the ERC and passed on to its customers. The groups added the revenues coming from the ERC-approved rates must also be regulated.

Section 1 of the Meralco franchise states it should build, operate, and maintain a distribution system for the conveyance of electric power to the end-users in the cities and municipalities within its coverage areas in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

Even if Meralco’s acquisition of GMR Energy can be considered a related business undertaking for the optimization of its assets, it should be deemed as illegal and unauthorized investments, the groups said.

According to Section 26 of the EPIRA law, any distribution utility (DU) may engage in any business which maximizes the use of its assets, provided that such undertakings shall be used to lower its distribution retail wheeling charges.

Since Meralco obtained its franchise in 2003, the power rates “have steadily and surely have been increasing,” the complaint said.

Amid increasing investments or projects, the groups claimed they have not seen any reduction in the different charges imposed by Meralco on its residential customers, contrary to the clear intent of the provisions of the law.

Last week, Meralco announced a P1.08 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) hike in electricity rates, primarily due to a higher generation charge.

The rate hike would be implemented in two tranches. The listed firm would apply the P0.75 per kWh increase in the February bill and the remaining P0.33 per kWh increase in the March bill, bringing the February rate to P9.47 per kWh from P8.72 per kWh in January.

If applicable laws are to be applied, “the rates should decrease and not increase over time,” the complaint said.

The EPIRA-IRR provides a check and balance mechanism designed to arrest any abuse of power over consumers who are always at the receiving end of adjustments in electricity rates.

Had the ERC exerted its regulatory powers, “it could have timely determined Meralco’s scandalous violation of its franchise, the EPIRA, and its IRR which clearly constitute abuse of its market power and would [have]rightly served public interest [rather]than Meralco’s own private stakeholders,” the complaint said.

It added that the ERC’s failure to spot the violations of the law “is a clear demonstration of its regulatory failure and a clear abdication of its solemn mandate to protect electricity consumers.”

Although the regulator had known about these abuses, it did not act even once to redress consumer prejudice pertaining to Meralco’s use of funds for investments, the complainants said.

The groups claimed the four ERC commissioners conspired with Meralco in the form of over-charging, and gave undue favor or advantage to Meralco’s seven power supply agreements (PSAs) with its sister companies.

Section 3 (e) of RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, prohibits rendering any undue injury to any party including the government, or giving any private entity any unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference in fulfilling its functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or gross inexcusable negligence.