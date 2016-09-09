Groups to monitor public works projects

ALL major or big ticket infrastructure projects being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will now be monitored by a newly-formed multi-sectoral body to ensure that these are completed on time.

The DPWH said the creation of Infrastructure Monitoring Advisory Groups (IMAGs) will enable participatory and transparent monitoring during the construction stage of major projects.

The groups will be composed of regional directors, engineers, local chief executives where the project is located, project consultant and project contractor.

Representatives of business groups, utilities companies affected, religious groups, civil society organizations, media, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines and national government agencies concerned will also form part of the groups.

The DPWH said the IMAGs shall conduct regular forums to report progress of project implementation, along with problems encountered and shall come up with needed solutions.

“Engaging stakeholders for support and cooperation is a way to guarantee project implementation’s strict compliance with standards and to ensure that projects will be serviceable as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement.

“From then on, the public can expect that the DPWH IMAGs will work on efficient implementation of major roads, bridges, and flood control projects all over the country,” it added.