Groups vow to pursue zero waste

ENVIRONMENTAL health groups affirmed their commitment to engage other sectors to promote non-incineration, Zero Waste strategy for solving the country’s garbage woes. At a conference on Friday commemorating the 17th anniversary of Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, the EcoWaste Coalition and other partner groups of No Burn Pilipinas reiterated the benefits of enforcing the groundbreaking waste and pollution law that complements and strengthens the incineration ban under RA8749 or the Clean Air Act. RA 9003 requires the “adoption of best environmental practices in ecological solid waste management, excluding incineration.” It was signed by former president and now Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on January 26, 2001 following the Payatas garbage slide which resulted in the deaths of residents near the dumpsite.