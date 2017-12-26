Groups welcome ERC officials’ suspension

PEOPLE’S organizations and environmental groups have lauded the Office of the Ombudsman for the suspension of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) executives over “unwarranted benefit” they gave to Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and its sister companieswhom they exempted from the Competitive Selection Process (CSP) in 2016. The CSP is a power supply procurement scheme requiring a public bidding instead of a negotiated procurement. Ordered suspended for one year without pay, after they were found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, were ERC officials Jose Vicente Salazar, chairman and chief executive officer; and Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Alfredo Non, Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit and Geronimo Santa Ana, commissioners. Aaron Pedrosa, Sanlakas secretary-general, said the order validates the claim of people’s groups and environmental advocates of “sweetheart deals” entered into by ERC officials and certain electric service providers. He added that the suspension bolsters their claim that only a collusion between the government and private corporations could have allowed such anti-consumer and anti-environment agreements to prevail. “This suspension order should serve as a warning to the ERC to seriously review the petition against the deal that was filed in intervention by concerned community leaders and people’s groups only to be junked by ERC chambers,” Pedrosa said. The Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED) has described Meralco’s “collusion” with the ERC as conclusive proof of the growing obsolescence of “dirty, deadly and costly” coal-sourced energy in the country. Gerry Arances, CEED executive director, said all the contested public service agreements have compelled the expansion of coal-fired power plants and have resulted in “locking in” of the country to coal.