Growing a garden indoors

Plants and flowers add the finishing touches to a relaxing and comfortable home. Their presence makes an abode cozy, pleasant, and secure while adding beautiful pops of color to the place.

Sadly, not everyone has a green thumb to keep these beautiful blossoms alive. A lot of people simply do not have the time to tend to their plants and keep them healthy. Luckily, Nature has been kind enough to provide us with plants and flowers that need little to no care in order to survive. Whether you are a beginner in gardening or are pretty busy to provide the full treatment, there are plants that are perfect your humble abode.

Some flowers are more suitable for indoors, and some are better kept outdoors. With these wide variety of choices, you’ll never

run out of choices in finding the best plant that compliments your home and style of living.

* * *



Peace Lily

Peace lilies are popular choices for offices and homes due to their elegant and soft colors. They are some of the easiest plants to care for and are known for clearing the air of the rooms they are in. These enjoy medium to low light like most indoor plants.

* * *



Hibiscus

These tropical flowers provide you with a large spectrum of colors to choose from and give life to the spaces they are in. Most prefer to grow them in a container as they can be easily moved around the house. All they need is a warm temperature and a little bit of sunlight.

* * *

Orchids

Orchids are one of the most hassle-free flowers around. They don’t even need soil! You can hang them on pots with rocks that the roots can grab on to and place them where they get the most air. To water them, you just need to spritz them with water every time you notice them drying out. For orchids, air is a vital element in keeping them around.

* * *



Aloe Vera

Considered one of the low-maintenance plants, Aloe vera plants like dry soil and are very easy to maintain indoors. Just make sure they are getting sunlight in places such as bedside windows. They do not need to be watered every so often and is perfect for those who cannot be bothered to water their plants often.

* * *



Begonias

These flowers are known for their elegant colors, begonias are very easy to take care of even if they are grown indoors. Just place them in places where they can get indirect light and lots of humidity.