Growling Tigers settle for No. 4

University of Santo Tomas (UST) ended its campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s football tournament elimination round at No. 4 after a goalless draw with De La Salle University at the Moro Lorenzo Field in Quezon City on Thursday.

The Growling Tigers ended the elims with a 6-3-5 (win-draw-loss) for 21 points to finish No. 4 in the Final Four and will face top seed Ateneo de Manila University in the knockout stage.

La Salle was already eliminated even prior to the match as the Green Archers finished sixth with a 4-4-6 slate. This was the first time in five years that the Taft-based booters missed the Final 4 round.

UST was searching for the No. 3 seed with a win over La Salle but failed to do so and instead shared a point with the Green Archers.

The Growling Tigers had several chances in the game courtesy of Jayson Rafol and AJ Pasion but failed to find the back of the net.

“We had chances against La Salle but I am disappointed with how the players performed. The 90 minutes we played were wasted because we could not showcase the quality of our offense,” UST head coach Marjo Allado said in Filipino after the game.

“We had a lot of chances in front of the goal and we dominated the game but we just could not score. But anyway, it’s still a good result than being beaten by La Salle,” he added.

Looking forward, Allado said their focus now is the top seed Blue Eagles.

“We have 10 days to prepare for Ateneo. We have no injuries and suspension for that game. It will be an interesting game. They defeated us twice in the elimination round. We just want to get at least a win against them,” he concluded.