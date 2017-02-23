Growling Tigers trounce Falcons in UAAP Football

University of Santo Tomas (UST) muscled its way back to the win column after trouncing Adamson University, 3-0, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Football Tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field on Thursday.

After absorbing a 1-0 loss from defending champions University of the Philippines, the Growling Tigers regained their form as they dispatched the hapless Soaring Falcons.

Dexter Benecio, Jayson Rafol and Marvin Jake Bricenio headlined for the men from España, each scoring a goal to take their second win of the season.

Benecio ignited the slow-starting offense of UST in the 32nd minute with his opening strike to give his squad a 1-0 lead.

Rafol doubled their lead in the 66th minute after hitting the ricocheting ball off a free-kick sequence taken by team captain Darryl Regala deep inside their opponents’ territory.

Adamson’s woes continued as Bricenio was left unmarked inside the six-yard box to send the ball to the back of the net.

“We had lapses but at least at the end of 90 minutes, we had a 3-0 win and that was a big result for us,” UST head coach Marjo Allado told reporters in Filipino after the game.

“The good thing in this game is that we dominated Adamson in the first half and second half. We had a lot more scoring chances but we didn’t convert. I think we still have a lot to improve on,” he added.

With the win, the UST booters improved their record to two wins and three losses for six points while Adamson absorbed their third defeat against one victory.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University defeated De La Salle University, 1-0, in the second match.

The Tamaraws banked on the scoring prowess of veteran Nicolas Ferrer, who gave their side the 1-0 advantage via a header 11 minutes before the halftime break.

FEU registered its fourth straight win for 12 points and handed La Salle its third straight loss in five games this season.