Growling Tigresses face Ateneo today

Second running University of Santo Tomas plays winless Ateneo at the opening of the second round of elimination today of the UAAP women’s softball tournament at the Rizal Memorial ballpark.

The Growling Tigresses and the Lady Eagles face each other in the opening game of a tree-game schedule at 9 a.m. with the former eyeing to improve on their second best 4-2 win-loss record.

Coach Sandy Barredo’s Golden Girls, will also try to remain the team with biggest chance of battling anew the defending champion and idle league leader Adamson University for the championship the Lady Falcons are defending for seven consecutive years.

The Lady Falcons had just completed a sweep of the opening phase of elimination with a clean 6-0 slate following their 14-4 destruction of the University of the East at the close of the opening round last Thursday.

The Tigresses are odds on favorites to repeat over the Lady Eagles, whom they trampled black and blue, 7-0, in only five innings in the opening round of this two-round, seven-team series.

UE seeks to extricate itself from a three-way logjam in third place when it takes on La Salle at 11 o’clock. The Lady Warriors aim to better their even 3-3 card in a tie win the University of the Philippines and National University.

The Lady Archers, incidentally, took their only triumph in their 1-5 slate at the expense of the Lady Warriors, 5-4.

The Lady Maroons and the Lady Bulldogs are themselves bracing to disentangle from the situation when they collide in the 1 p.m. main attraction of the day.

UP forged the tie only last Thursday with a 3-2 victory fashioned out in a marathon nine-inning also last Thursday.