Grown-up Ariana Grande expected in Manila concert

Now 23, Ariana Grande is pushing a bolder direction in her “Dangerous Woman” tour that will have its Manila staging on August 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Touted as the artist of the moment after showing the world how exactly to bounce back following the horrific Manchester, UK tragedy when she did the tour there, Ariana will continue to spread love and music when she sets foot in Manila.

Her fans can only expect a grown-up “Queen Ari” music- and character-wise.

Those who have seen “Dangerous Woman” have been raving about her fast numbers, hits that come with the complete package Ariana is known for—power vocals and phenomenal choreography. Expected to happen when she strings “Side To Side,” “Break Free,” “Into You” and “Dangerous Woman.”

Pyrotechnics is a staple in Ariana concerts along with laser lights, confetti drops and rising platforms.

Another concert fixture for Queen Ari are spot-on fashion and costume changes. Local celebrities are expected to put on their best impressions of Ariana Grande. The artist’s previous tours are always packed with Hollywood celebrities in the audience so the Manila stop wouldn’t be much different; it will have local “stars” in full attendance.

Girl power is also one of Grande’s strong suits. With what happened at her Machester concert and how she was able to epitomize how to rise after such a tragedy with the “One Love” show and the way she has been getting in touch with the victims of that horrific act of terror, whether in person or via her social media, definitely adds more to her feminist causes.

The ultimate pop star isn’t just growing up in front of her fans these days. She’s showing up to be a role model, not a very common thing to find in celebrities of her caliber these days.