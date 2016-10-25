Grudge eyed behind bus operator’s killing

COTABATO CITY: North Cotabato police have zeroed in on personal grudge as possible motive behind the killing of Mindanao Star transport executive and his companion while onboard a bus on Sunday in Midsayap town. Senior Insp. Reylan Mamon, deputy police chief of Midsayap, said unidentified gunmen shot dead Ademar Mangansakan Pangato, 33, and his companion Wahid Pangato, 16, inside a Mindanao Star bus bound for Cotabato City from Davao City. “We believed it was work-related,” Mamon said, adding investigators are also looking at “rido” or family feud as the possible motive. The victims were residents of Barangay Nuling, Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao. Mamon said the suspects had two accomplices who drove them away on motorcycles as they fled from the bus (MWC 316) and as passengers scampered for safety. It was learned that Pangato had just been promoted as supervisor of bus inspectors of Mindanao Star.