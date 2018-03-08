Diesel Black Gold

A street-wise sensibility informs Diesel Black Gold’s first co-ed runway show. Creative director Andres Melbostad mixed a strong urban aesthetic with sporty references to convey a new “techno-grunge” attitude. Multiple layers define the silhouettes, which are mainly lean and elongated in the women’s range, while proportions are exaggerated in the men’s lineup. Maxi slip dresses reveal a combination of micro floral motifs and oversized cardigans. For the boys, plaid shirts in aqua tones are cut extra long and matched with shorts layered over leggings for an athletic-inspired look.

Diesel, distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., is located at Greenbelt 3 and Power Plant Mall.