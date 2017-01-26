GSIS allots P4.9-B loan for 12 areas hit by ‘Nina’

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) allotted P4.9 billion in calamity loan for its active members and old-age pensioners affected by Typhoon Nina in the provinces of Albay, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Marinduque, Quezon and six areas in Oriental Mindoro.

A total of 7,952 active members and 820 old-age pensioners in Calapan City and the towns of Naujan, Baco, San Teodoro, Pola and Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro may avail of the loan until February 17.

The 73,798 active members working or residing as well as the 12,305 old-age pensioners in Batangas, Marinduque and Quezon may apply for the loan until February 9.

The application deadline for the 62,339 active members and 11,115 old-age pensioners in Albay, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes is February 2.

To qualify for the loan, active members must not be on leave of absence without pay, have no arrears in paying premium contributions and have no unpaid loans for more than six months.

Members who are availing of the loan for the first time may borrow P20,000 and those with loan balance, P40,000.

Active members may apply through any GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosk located in all GSIS branch and extension offices; provincial capitols; city halls; select municipal offices; government agencies such as the Department of Education and selected malls.

Old-age pensioners may apply for a P20,000 loan at the nearest GSIS branch office.