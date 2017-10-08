GSIS cites DEPED-ARMM HEAD for increase of loan payments

COTABATO CITY: The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Friday presented a Certificate of Commendation to the Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DepEd-ARMM) secretary, John Amil Magno during a stakeholders’ dialogue in Koronadal City, South Cotabato recently. Magno was cited for his outstanding dedication, commitment and support to the GSIS which resulted to a significant improvement in the Collection Efficiency on Loans of DepEd-ARMM from 29 percent for July 2017 remittance to 90 percent for August 2017 remittance of loans and arrears of the teachers and employees on their previous GSIS loans.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL