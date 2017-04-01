GSIS opens 2017 art tilt

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is inviting entries to the 2017 GSIS National Art Competition, one of the country’s biggest and much-awaited art contests.

According to GSIS officer-in-charge and Senior Vice President for NCR Operations Nora Malubay-Saludares, Filipino artists both based here and abroad may join any or all of the contest’s three categories: representational (figurative), nonrepresentational (abstract), and sculpture.

“The competition, which is now on its 13th year has an open theme this year to encourage artists to conceptualize freely. We would like this art competition to continue recognizing and promoting the talent of aspiring Filipino artists here and abroad,” Saludares said.

Cash prizes ranging from P30,000 to P300,000.00 await the winners, aside from taking the most prominent space at the exhibit of selected entries in the GSIS Museo ng Sining starting June 2.

Entry forms and competition guidelines may be downloaded from the GSIS website, www.gsis.gov.ph, or obtained from any GSIS office nationwide.

Submission of entries is on May 6 (Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the GSIS Gymnasium, GSIS Head Office, Financial Center, Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.