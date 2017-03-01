GSIS opens P2B loan facility in quake-hit Surigao, 9 Mindanao areas

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) opened a PHP2 billion emergency loan facility for its active members and old-age pensioners in Surigao del Norte, which was recently hit by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake, and in nine other areas in Mindanao, which were affected by other calamities.

The seven of the Mindanao areas, namely, Davao del Norte; Davao Oriental; Compostela Valley; Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental; Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte; Ditsa-an Ramain, Lanao del Sur; Pagalungan, Maguindanao experienced heavy rains and floods in January.

The two others, Lopez Jaena in Misamis Occidental suffered landslides due to heavy rains and Bubong, Lanao del Sur encountered low water supply that damaged crops.

A total of 52,680 active members who are residing or working in the calamity-declared areas, not on leave of absence without pay, have no arrears in paying premium contributions, and have no unpaid loans for more than six months may avail of the loan.

Members who are availing of the loan for the first time may apply for a PHP20,000 emergency loan. Those with loan balance may borrow PHP40,000 from which their outstanding balance will be deducted.

Active members may apply through the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosks located in all GSIS branch and extension offices; provincial capitols; city halls; selected municipal offices; large government agencies such as the Department of Education; Robinsons Malls; and selected SM City branches in North EDSA, Manila, Pampanga, Cebu, and SM Aura in Taguig.

Around 7,000 old-age pensioners, who are qualified for the PHP20,000 emergency loan, must apply personally at any GSIS branch office. Pensioners who are also active members (after having reentered government service) may apply for the loan only once.

Deadline for filing of application is on March 21.