GSIS refinancing window offered to DepEd workers

ELIGIBLE personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) may apply for the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Financial Assistance Loan (GFAL) Program beginning May 15 in all GSIS offices nationwide, except the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

This follows last month’s ceremonial signing of the GFAL memorandum of agreement between the two government agencies represented by Education Secretary Leonor Briones and GSIS President and General Manager Jesus Clint Aranas in the presence of President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang.

GFAL is the result of more than a year of negotiations between DepEd, led by Undersecretary for Finance-Disbursements and Accounting Victoria Catibog, and GSIS, led by GSIS-NCR Operations Senior Vice President Nora Saludares. With hundreds of thousands of public school teachers and employees whose monthly loan payments have been affected by over-borrowing and who may run the risk of losing their retirement or separation benefits, the need to address this concern became urgent, officials said.

The GFAL will allow eligible DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel to refinance their outstanding loans with private lending institutions (PLIs) accredited under DepEd’s Automatic Payroll Deduction System (APDS). The program aims to: a) improve the financial capability of DepEd personnel; and b) provide an affordable loan package to enable DepEd personnel to take out or refinance their outstanding loans with the APDS accredited PLIs through the GSIS. It offers a competitive rate at 6 percent per annum on a longer loan term of up to six years.