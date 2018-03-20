GSIS to sell Port Area property for P20B

State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will auction off the biggest of its assets—its Port Area property—for a minimum cash price offer of P20 billion.

The property, which consists of two lots with land areas of 672,645 and 109,212 square meters, is near Pier 2 of the Manila North Harbor and the Negros Navigation Ferry Terminal in Tondo.

“Although it tops our big-ticket assets, we are selling the Port Area property, as it does not contribute to our operations, except for valuation gains,” GSIS President and General Manager Jesus Clint Aranas said.

“We expect to fetch a good price, as it is situated in the Manila Bay area, where properties have enjoyed a 10 percent-to-15 percent appraisal gains over the last five years,” he added.

“The Port of Manila Bay serves as the largest and the premier international shipping gateway to the country, which spells economic growth,” Aranas said.

According to him, the sale of big-ticket assets in the past few years also yielded considerable gain for the pension fund. As of November 2016, GSIS’s assets are worth P1.09 trillion.

“We find it timely to liquidate the Port Area property and take advantage of the attractive real-estate market values in the Manila Bay area,” the GSIS chief said.

“In fact, we are eyeing a considerable gain on the sale of this asset.This will go to the pool of assets that can be invested,” he added.