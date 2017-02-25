GSMI launches scholarship program

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) has launched a program that provides full scholarship grants to select BS Mechanical Engineering and BS Chemistry students who are in their final year in five state universities nationwide.

The chosen state universities are Pangasinan State University in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan; Central State University in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija; Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila in Intramuros, Manila; Batangas State University in Batangas City, Batangas; and Negros Oriental State University in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental.

Upon passing their board examinations, scholars are also considered for employment opportunities in the company’s facilities.

“GSMI has always been committed to helping secure a better future for the youth by providing free education and employment opportunities. The scholarship program combines the company’s corporate social responsibility thrust of building better communities and the goal of developing a talent pool for the company’s cadetship and traineeship programs,” GSMI Human Resources manager Roxanne Millan shared.

“With the company’s numerous plants and facilities located in different regions of the country, opportunities for our scholars are countless,” she added.

GSMI, a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation, is the producer of the famous Ginebra San Miguel gin and other quality liquor products including Vino Kulafu, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin, GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors, Antonov Vodka and Primera Light Brandy.