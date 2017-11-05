GSP wins in comeback bout, claims UFC middleweight belt

After a four-year absence in the cage, Georges St. Pierre (GSP) scored a rousing comeback win, beating Michael Bisping via a rear naked choke submission on Saturday evening to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title in the main event bout of UFC 217 at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 36-year old St. Pierre, who suffered a bloody forehead, wrestled Bisping on the ground, allowing him to lock the latter’s head with a choke on the way to his 13th straight UFC bout since a split decision against Johnny Hendricks last November 16, 2013.

Bisping went unconscious for a while as he refused to tap.

He submitted Bisping with 4:32 left in the third round, improving his win-loss-draw record to 26-2-0 with eight by knockouts, six by submissions and 12 by decisions.

Bisping, 28, had an opportunity to knock the Canadian mixed martial artist out in the early rounds but failed to make a follow up on his punches.

Before submitting Bisping, St. Pierre, who held the UFC welterweight belt from 2008 to 2013, scored on a left hook to drop his opponent before wrestling him.

Bisping, who won the middleweight belt last June 2016 against Luke Rockhold, dropped to 30-8.

In other results, Rose Namajunas (17-3 win-loss) won over erstwhile undefeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1) via first round stoppage and captured the women’s strawweight belt while TJ Dillishaw (15-3) dethroned Cody Gardbrant (11-1) via second round knockout to claim the bantamweight belt.

