GT Capital nets P3.7B in Q1

GT Capital Holdings, Inc. saw its consolidated net income in the first three months of 2018 grow at a double-digit rate on higher contributions from its banking, life insurance, and holding company affiliates.

GT Capital told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday that consolidated net income for the first quarter stood at P3.7 billion, higher by 21 percent than the P3.1 billion registered in the same period last year.

Core net income grew 18 percent to P3.8 billion from P3.2 billion last year.

Banking arm Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) registered a 5.3-percent increase in net profit to P5.9 billion on the back of sustained growth in its core businesses.

Affiliate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. saw a 16-percent rise in consolidated core net income to P3.6 billion versus the P3.1 billion recorded in the same period last year, driven by strong volume growth across its portfolio and its increased investment in the power industry last year.

MPIC increased its stake in Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) last year from 41.2 percent to 45.5 percent through its unit Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc. and Global Business Power Corp. (GBP).

Also accounting for the higher income was the robust traffic increase on all domestic roads and steady volume growth coupled with the inflationary tariff increase at Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

Life insurance unit AXA Philippines saw net profit grow 45 percent year-on-year to P553 million on strong sales, while the group’s property units Federal Land, Inc. and Property Company of Friends, Inc. registered a combined P423.8 million net income in the first quarter and P4.3 billion in consolidated revenues.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Philippines, Inc. booked consolidated net income of P2.4 billion while consolidated revenues reached P33.7 billion.

“The interim soft numbers for the auto sector during the first quarter resulted from the front-loading of orders late last year in anticipation of the new excise tax. We expect sales to normalize by the second half of the year,” GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista said.

GT Capital is the conglomerate of magnate George Ty with investments in banking, automotive assembly, importation, dealership, financing, property, insurance, and infrastructure.

Shares of GT Capital close at P1,043 apiece, up 0.48 percent.