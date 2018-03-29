GT Capital profit grows 28% to P15B

TY-LED conglomerate GT Capital Holdings, Inc. saw its net income in 2017 grow 28.2 percent to P15 billion from P11.7 billion in 2016, backed by the strong performance of its core businesses.

Consolidated revenues last year increased by 19 percent to P239.8 billion, supported by strong auto sales from Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) as well as improved results from subsidiaries Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank), AXA Philippines, and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC)

“Our full-year 2017 results show encouraging growth momentum. GT Capital’s key sectors continue to be in the sweet spot, in line with our country’s stage of economic development, reaping demographic dividends,” GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Last year, banking unit Metrobank netted P18.2 billion, or 10 percent higher on a core basis, backed by robust growth in loans and deposits which in turn resulted in improved margins as well as better operating leverage.

Total deposits amounted to P1.5 trillion, with low cost deposits increasing 12 percent to P950 billion.

Automotive seller TMP achieved 11 percent growth in consolidated net income to P13.4 billion last year versus the P12.1 billion posted in 2016.

TMP’s consolidated revenues surged 19 percent to P185.3 billion while retail sales grew 16 cercent to 183,908 units from 2016’s record of 158,728.

Toyota maintained its industry-leading position with an overall market share of 39 percent, reinforced by continued strong sales of its Fortuner, Vios, and Innova models.

MPIC reported a 17 percent rise in consolidated core net income to P14.1 billion in 2017 from P12.1 billion in 2016 on the strength of its increased presence in the power industry.

Core net income was lifted by an expanded power portfolio following further investment in Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc., robust traffic growth on all roads held by Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., and continuing growth in the hospital business.

AXA Philippines, the group’s life insurance arm, recorded 42 percent growth in standalone life insurance net income of P2.4 billion last year versus the P1.7 billion booked in 2016.

Total life insurance sales in annualized premium equivalent in 2017 advanced 27 percent to P6.3 billion from P5 billion in 2016, driven by 29 percent and 20 percent growth in regular and single premiums, respectively.

The insurance company generated consolidated life and non-life net income of P2.5 billion for 2017.

Meanwhile, GT Cap’s real estate units Federal Land, Inc. and Property Company of Friends, Inc. (Pro-Friends) attained an aggregate net income of P2.1 billion in 2017, while consolidated revenues inched up by 5 percent to P18.2 billion from P17.3 billion in the previous year.

GT Capital is the listed conglomerate of magnate George Ty with business interests in banking, automotive, assembly, importation, dealership, financing, property development, life and non-life insurance, infrastructure, and motorcycle financing.

Shares of GT Capital finished up P9.00 at P1,169 each on Wednesday.