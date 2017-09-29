GT dryers gaining ground in PH

GT Mobile Fast Dryers are finding its way into different farming regions in the Philippines, proving that Filipino cooperatives and individuals engaged in agribusiness also favor equipment with a high level of technology.

Most corn and rice farmers still dry their grains along the roads or concreted areas, which expose the grains to possible contamination.

“We currently market three models of GT Mobile Fast Dryers with capacities ranging from 6.6 to 12.7 tons, capable of drying grains in two to four hours depending on the model,” said an official of All Certified Equipment Trading Corp. (ACETC), the exclusive distributor of GT Mobile Fast Dryers from the US.

Three models marketed by ACETC are the 345XL with 8.9-ton capacity, 545XL with 12.7-ton capacity, and 245XL with 6.6-ton capacity. All employ recirculating batch dryer technology capable reducing the moisture content of grains, particularly corn, to about 15 percent.

GT Mobile Fast Dryers are already in use in Cagayan province, Isabela, Quezon province and Tarlac.

The company GT Manufacturing Inc. in the United States has been manufacturing grains dryers since 1953 and has a presence in 80 countries including the Philippines through ACETC. It boasts that there are GT Mobile Fast Dryers that have been operating for more than 40 years because of proper maintenance. ACETC also provides after-sales service for GT Mobile Fast Dryers.

Besides GT Mobile Fast Dryers, ACETC is the exclusive distributor of Massey-Ferguson farm tractors in the Philippines.