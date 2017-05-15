Guadana’s triple-double tows Batang Gilas to win No. 2

Mclaude Guadana posted a triple-double performance to lead Batang Gilas to a 96-73 win over Indonesia for its second straight victory in the fourth Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) Under-16 Championship on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The 5’11 guard from Lyceum Cavite tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists while Recaredo Calimag added 17 markers on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to give the host team a 2-0 start in the five-nation tournament.

“I’m thankful to God for giving me this opportunity to showcase my talent,” said the 16-year old Guadana, who was unhappy with their performance in the second half where the Indonesians outscored them.

“It is a wake-up call. We can’t relax [in the tournament]after we were outscored by Indonesia in the second half. We relaxed a bit and became soft in third period,” he added.

Even head coach Mike Oliver was not satisfied with their showing especially in the second half.

“We relaxed a little bit. We’re too confident about this game that’s why we lost our intensity, so we pressured Indonesia again in the fourth quarter. The players thought Indonesia would easily give in,” said Oliver.

Batang Gilas had an easy time with Singapore, pulling off a 108-42 win last Sunday and was expected to do the same against Indonesia.

They were headed to that route after Calimag gave the PH 5 its biggest lead in the game, 71-35, before Indonesia made a run and fought back behind the efforts of Felix Alexander and Darryl Sebastian trimming the lead to 51-77 after the third period.

But that’s the closest Indonesia could get as the Filipinos made the defensive adjustments to secure their second straight win.

The six-foot-11 Kai Sotto finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Raven Angelo Cortez and John Bismarck Lina contributed 10 and nine markers, respectively.

Alexander and Sebastian finished with 18 and 16 points, respectively for Indonesia, which fell to 0-2.

Earlier, Malaysia beat Thailand, 74-62, to share the top spot with Batang Gilas with identical 2-0 win-loss card.

The young Filipino cagers will take a break on Tuesday and face Thailand on Wednesday.