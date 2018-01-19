Guarantor can’t be compelled to pay creditor

Dear PAO,

I started a small financing loan business. Sometime in October 2017, Melba executed a contract of loan wherein the guarantor is Troy, her brother. Troy executed a separate written agreement wherein he guarantees that he will pay the loan and that he will be accountable for the remaining balance, in case Melba could not pay the loan. Melba, however, failed to pay me on the due date of the loan. Thus, I asked Troy to pay for the remaining balance but he told me that he will pay me only until and unless Melba is insolvent. Is Troy’s argument valid? I just want to know the difference between guarantee and surety.

Thank you,

Rita

Dear Rita,

Yes, Troy’s argument is valid. The Supreme Court explained in the case of Estrella Palmares vs. Court of Appeals and M.B. Lending Corporation (G.R. No. 126490, March 31, 1998; ponente, former Associate Justice Florenz Regalado) the difference between surety and guarantee. It said a “surety is an insurer of the debt, whereas a guarantor is an insurer of the solvency of the debtor. A suretyship is an undertaking that the debt shall be paid; a guaranty, an undertaking that the debtor shall pay. Stated differently, a surety promises to pay the principal’s debt if the principal will not pay, while a guarantor agrees that the creditor, after proceeding against the principal, may proceed against the guarantor if the principal is unable to pay. A surety binds himself to perform if the principal does not, without regard of his ability to do so. A guarantor, on the other hand, does not contract that the principal will pay, but simply that he is able to do so. In other words, a surety undertakes directly for the payment and is so responsible at once if the principal debtor makes default, while a guarantor contracts to pay if, by the use of due diligence, the debt cannot be made out of the principal debtor.”

Applying the foregoing in your case, Troy may not be held liable if the principal debtor or Melba makes a default on the payment of her debt. Moreover, Article 2058 of the Civil Code clearly provides that a guarantor cannot be compelled to pay the creditor unless the latter has resorted to all legal remedies against his debtor.

“Article 2058. The guarantor cannot be compelled to pay the creditor unless the latter has exhausted all the property of the debtor, and has resorted to all legal remedies against the debtor.”

Therefore, you may only go against Troy for the payment of the remaining balance after you have exhausted all the legal remedies the law has provided you to go against Melba, your debtor. Until then, Troy is not liable to pay for the default of Melba.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net