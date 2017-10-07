Guard burns six small kids to death in Brazil horror

RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian nursery school guard burned six small children and a teacher to death after spraying them with alcohol and setting them alight Thursday (Friday in Manila). Dozens of people were also hurt in the blaze while the guard, who was reported to be mentally ill, died after succumbing to his own burn injuries. The tragedy occurred in Janauba, a city of 70,000 about 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Belo Horizonte city. The nursery school was called “Innocent People.” The initial death toll of four rose to six when two badly burned kids died, according to news reports which quoted fire officials. About 50 people were hospitalized with injuries, said Bruno Ataide Santos, director of the local hospital. Janauba’s mayor decreed seven days of mourning.

AFP