Guard foils market bombing in Sultan Kudarat

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: An alert security guard at the public market in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat foiled what could have been a disastrous and bloody Monday bombing incident.

Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police provincial director, said the guard on duty noticed three men on board a motorcycle arrive at past 1 a.m. and unload a black bag in the area where military personnel normally park Army trucks while doing their marketing.

The unnamed guard became suspicious and shouted at the men who hurriedly left, leaving behind the bag and their motorbike.

The guard immediately alerted local police and while the bomb experts were checking on the bag containing an improvised explosive device, it suddenly went off.

Supiter said nobody was hurt in the explosion.

The provincial police chief said the foiled bombing could be a retaliatory attack by lawless elements who were the subject of military operations in Barangay Bual, about 20 kilometers from the town’s central market.

At least 11 bandits have been killed in the Army and police operations in Barangay Bual since last week as enforces were serving warrants of arrest against a Kagi Dimas, alias “Commander Dragon,” allegedly engaged in illegal mining and extortion activities in the village.

Two of Dragon’s followers were arrested and assorted firearms and explosives were recovered in the operation that also left a soldier wounded.

Meanwhile, Supiter directed all police station commanders across the province to raise the alert status in anticipation of possible destabilization attempts by supporters and sympathizers of Dragon who remains at large.