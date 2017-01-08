Guard Kyle Korver traded to Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES: The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers finalized a deal to acquire guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The Hawks in return received guard Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, a first-round draft pick and cash.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the calibre of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family,” Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said.

“Among the most prolific and dynamic three-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless, and team-first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs DNA that we covet on and off the floor.”

The 35-year-old Korver dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 99-94 victory Thursday over the New Orleans Pelicans and told reporters after the contest that he believed he was being dealt.

“What can I say about it?” Korver said. “It will definitely be mixed emotions.

“Obviously, it’s a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland. I’m very excited about that part, but there’s definitely a lot of relationships that care a lot about here that I’m going to miss.”

Korver is a three-point shooting specialist who is averaging 9.5 points and 40.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc this season.

The former second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2003 NBA entry draft is a lifetime 42.9 percent three-point shooter.

