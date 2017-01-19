Guatemala leader’s son and brother arrested on corruption charges

GUATEMALA CITY: A son and a brother of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales were arrested Wednesday over suspected fraud in a state food contract, officials said. Sammy Morales, one of the president’s three brothers and reportedly the closest to him was arrested as part of an investigation into the $12,000 food contract, Attorney General Thelma Aldana told the Guatevision television network. Shortly afterward, Jose Morales, one of the president’s four children, was also in police custody after turning himself in with his lawyer when a warrant was issued to get him out of the protected presidential palace. Prosecutors suspect wrongdoing in the food contract, which was meant to provide breakfasts for 564 people with public money from a general property registry. “I’m not worried… I haven’t committed any crime,” Sammy Morales said as he was taken to the Supreme Court building.

AFP