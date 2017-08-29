Guatemala president faces protests in corruption row

GUATEMALA CITY: Protesters yelled Monday for Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales to quit in a political crisis, after courts blocked his bid to expel a UN official investigating corruption allegations against him. Scandal has come to haunt Morales, a former television comedian, less than two years after he took office on promises to stamp out the corruption that toppled his elected predecessor. Morales sparked international criticism on Sunday when he ordered the expulsion Ivan Velasquez, head of the UN International Committee Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG). A grouping of 80 Latin American civil society organizations condemned the move, in a statement published Monday by the Due Process of Law Foundation. Morales’s move “strongly suggests that he seeks to block the criminal investigation into his alleged activity, in addition to shielding members of illegal security forces and clandestine security structures that are currently under investigation,” they said.

AFP