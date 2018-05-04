Guerrero, de la Rosa get new posts

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has formally appointed former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero as administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority.

Guerrero will replace Marcial Amaro 3rd, who was sacked by the President in January because of his excessive foreign trips.

Guerrero’s term will expire on July 11, 2022.

Duterte also appointed former Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa as director general of the Bureau of Corrections, an agency under the Department of Justice.

The bureau’s interim director general, Valfrie Tabian, was named deputy director general.

The president also appointed six new prosecutors in the Department of Justice.

They are Roderick Rojas Aquino, Associate City Prosecutor (Prosecutor I) in San Fernando City at La Union, Wallad Abdani Padate, Assistant Regional Prosecutor (Prosecutor II) of SOCCSKSARGEN, Jennifer Angeles Balboa-Cahig and Nikki Rose Esperanza as Deputy City Prosecutors (Prosecutor III) of Baybay City, Leyte and Bacoor City, Cavite, respectively.

Duterte also appointed Edgar Ambagan and Ma. Victoria Cabrera as prosecutors of Tagaytay City while Joven Maramba was named prosecutor for Dagupan City.