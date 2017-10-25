Guerrero named AFP chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Advertisements

Guerrero, chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command, will replace AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año who retires today.

Guerero was the former commander of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army based in Capiz. He also served as Army chief from August 31, 2013 to September 6, 2014.

He was appointed chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command on November 21, 2015. He was the EastMinCom chief when suspected members of the Maute Group bombed Davao City in August 2016.

Guerrero was one of those who ensured the ceasefire between the military and communist rebels.

The other contenders for the top military post were Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., head of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor Mison Jr., the AFP Vice Chief of Staff, and Vice Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr., the AFP Deputy Chief of Staff, are also in the running.

Galvez led the troops who fought the Islamic State-linked Maute group in Marawi City.