Guess who came to dinner? Sanofi and ‘sinofi’

“Nagkamali po ako”: Former Health Secretary Janette Garin admits 2015 dengue vaccine talks with Sanofi in Paris.

Garin had previously confirmed setting foot in Paris in May 2015 but DENIED she ever dined with Sanofi officials to discuss the Dengvaxia vaccine. She only met with the French health minister, she said in a TV news interview in May 2017.

“Tama po ‘yun, nagkamali po talaga ako kasi I was being asked [about]a dinner that happened two years ago,” Garin told ABS-CBN News’ Henry Omaga Diaz in an exclusive interview.

Do you really believe a dinner involving a P3.5-BILLION deal with Sanofi’s CEO can easily be forgotten after two years? Especially when the deal was consummated just a year ago?

* * *

Dr. Garin tags ex-Health chief Dr. Ona in dengue vaccine decision.

I hope she will not incriminate Dr. Jose Rizal later.

* * *

Government to sue Sanofi.

What to do? “Eh, di magbayad sila, anofi!”

* * *

We always laugh when somebody claims that corruption KILLS. Just think of P3.5 BILLION and the endangered lives of 800,000 children and you’ll see the reason why. “Sapul!” as they say.

* * *

LTO Chief: No plates, no license, no stickers. Why are you still there?

LTFRB: If Piston member-drivers frequently stop plying their routes, why do they still have their franchises?

* * *

Sereno: The judiciary needs people “who are unafraid, independent.” Sorry ma’am, they’re impeaching you because you’re not.

* * *

I tried moving along EDSA and got my best at 6 kilometers per hour. Thank goodness, I’m way below the 50 kph speed limit!

* * *

After setting EDSA’s speed limit at 50 kph, motorists and commuters are setting their brain’s IQ limit at 50.

* * *

I have to admit that blaming MMDA alone is not the solution. An inter-agency commitment is necessary. DOTr, LGUs, LTFRB, LTO, DPWH, TMG, plus the commitment of motorists, public transport groups, commuters, mall owners and pedestrians.

* * *

I hope I will hear the condemnation of Dengvaxia and the people behind the project by CBCP’s pastoral letters Sunday or in the next few days. (As of now, nothing yet…) I hope our priests will not say, “let us HEAL the nation… let us PRAY for the 800,000 children.”

* * *

I watched “The Men Who Built America” a few days ago. Carnegie, Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, JP Morgan and Ford are all the same. They only think about winning or losing and those who get caught along the way were never their concern. It’s all about prestige, money and power. I presume their government was molded that way. Until a stubborn man named Theodore Roosevelt shocked them all and brought them down to their knees. There is that pattern of similarity happening here in our soil for several decades. Ever heard of oligarchy, monopoly and political dynasty? Yes, you know what I’m talking about. Ask that guy they call Juan Dela Cruz.

* * *

Tourism’s concept of “Bring Home a Friend” is an old concept but a good one. I call it “One Plus One” and those interested in the program should be given a sizeable discount by a joint subsidy of the DoT and the tourism players.

* * *

Old Songs that are relevant today:

Duterte to De Lima – “Youv’e Got to Hide Your Love Away”

Garin – “Needles and Pins”

Duterte to PDEA and PNP – “Come Together”

CJ Sereno – “All by Myself”

EDSA – “Walk on By”

Bicolanos on Leni – “She’s Not There”

De Lima – “Unchained Melody”

DAP recipients – “What a Wonderful World”

CJ Sereno to LP – “Stand by Me”

LP to Leni – “I Want to Take You Higher”

Trillanes – “Crazy”

Joel Villanueva – “Son of a Preacher Man”

Duterte on drug lords – “Band On The Run”

* * *

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay on Saturday slammed the “unconstitutional” proposal of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to extend the martial law declaration in Mindanao for another year. He stressed that an extension requires “actual rebellion,” not “fake grounds.”

I hope he can recommend and back up with data what time frame is most realistic, and be accountable for every death caused by the re-grouping terrorists in Mindanao.

* * *

Reports of incoming Supertyphoon a hoax, says Pagasa. After fake news, fake eyelashes, fake rice, and fake breasts, we now face fake weather forecasts?

* * *

And here is another claim branding a document as fake:

Former Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson told the Inquirer in a text message that the letter allegedly sent to him by Eldon Cruz, brother-in-law of former President Benigno Aquino III, asking for an endorsement to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), was “fake.”

Mr. Singson, a lot of people say that you are honest and I believe them. But it takes more than a change of “labeling” to prove your innocence. You maybe honest but some people around you are, indeed, of questionable character. Come out clean and tell the truth even if that involves people related to your appointing principal.

* * *

Leni slams killings, attacks on free speech in Human Rights Day message. Despite her stance against extrajudicial killings and for freedom of expression, the vice president has supported — or, at least, has not disagreed with President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army as terrorist organizations.

I told you the Vice President is ambidextrous. An expert in using the right and left hands equally well.

* * *

What is terrorism?

The unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

The use of violence and threats to intimidate or coerce, especially for political purposes.

Terrorism is the use of violence, especially murder, in order to achieve political aims or to force a government to do something.

Systematic use of violence and intimidation to achieve some goal.

I find it hard not to associate the left-leaning sectors of our society with these broad definitions.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith.