We forget the dry pollen

in the hay, the young skin

that gets stabbed by tiny daggers

lining each straw, the smell

of fresh manure plopping

from nearby beasts.

Those who let the couple in

are left out to keep the storyline

simple and clear.

Forget that sand

forever shifts

under our feet.

This poem first appeared in the author’s book ‘A Thousand Eyes’ (University of Santo Tomas Publishing House, 2015)