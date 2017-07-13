Guevarra, Aguilar eye PPS repeat in Naga

Glydel Guevarra and JB Aguilar hope to bring their winning act to Naga, seeking another pair of victories in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala regional age group tennis tournament which gets going today at the Naga City Tennis Courts in Camarines Sur.

The duo nailed two victories each in the Iriga stop of the year-long, nationwide circuit last week with Guevarra, one of the local aces, and Aguilar from Camalig, Albay upbeat of their chances to score a repeat in the 12- and 14-and-under divisions of the Group 4 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and presented by Slazenger.

Close to 150 entries are vying in various age group titles in the four-day event, capping the two-week swing of the circuit backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg in the region.

Also seeking back-to-back wins are boys’ 18-U titlist Walter Luzon, 16-U winner Osward Hernandez, girls’ 18-U titlist Nica Alanis and 16-U winner Patricia Corporal.

The chase for top honors in the 10-unisex is expected to be fierce among Raymond Corporal Aa Aguilar, JP Suavillo and Angelica Idioma with last week’s Marcel Corea winner opting to skip the Naga leg.

For details call 09154046464.