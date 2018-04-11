Guevarra scores ‘treble’ in PPS Bicol netfest

Young Glydel Guevarra trounced Carla Andrada twice, including a 6-0, 6-2 romp in the 16-and-under finals to complete a three-title feat in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Bicol Open regional age-group at the University of Saint Anthony Tennis Club in Iriga City recently. The 12-year-old Guevarra dominated her age bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Maya Cabrera and ripped Andrada, 6-1, 6-0, in the 14-U finals before capping her exploits in the tougher 16-U division of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and backed by Asiatraders Corp. Marcel Correa, meanwhile, scored a “double” in boys’ play, crushing Kian Nuñez twice, 4-0, 4-0, in the 10-unisex finals and 6-0, 6-1 in the 12-U championship to share MVP honors with his fellow Iriga bet Guevarra.