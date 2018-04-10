Guevarra to review ‘past actions’ of justice dept

NEW Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Tuesday that he would review the past actions of his department, especially those taken on high-profile cases involving self- confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and “pork barrel queen” Janet Lim Napoles.

“For now, I can only say that I will review previous actions on the Espinosa and Napoles cases,” Guevarra said in his first press conference on Tuesday.

“I’ll just go by the facts, by the evidence presented without any premature conclusion about how things will go,” said Guevarra in a live feed of the briefing.

The new justice secretary also said that he was not bothered by public sentiment over the issues.

“Politics is not within the jurisdiction of the DOJ, as it is basically administration of criminal justice, kaya nga blindfolded yung Lady Justice, so political considerations are out of the question,” he said.

Guevarra, who was former senior executive deputy secretary in Malacanang, replaced Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, who resigned on Friday.

In March, the DOJ dismissed the drug cases of alleged distributors Peter Co and Kerwin Espinosa and ordered placing Napoles under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

The twin decisions prompted calls for Aguirre’s resignation.

Guevarra said he would start working on Wednesday when he would also appoint a spokesperson. ARIC JOHN SY CUA