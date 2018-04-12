Guevarra to rid DoJ of corrupt personnel

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Wednesday hinted of an impending revamp to rid the Department of Justice of corrupt officials and employees.

Guevarra said the removal of unfit employees is one of the two orders of President Rodrigo Duterte. The other is to prioritize the prosecution of cases involving drugs and terrorism.

“He (President) reminded me to put special focus on the prosecution of crimes on illegal drugs and terrorism,” Guevarra said.

“He gave me a free hand to replace people, to bring honor to the Department of Justice,” he added.

Guevarra said he will review all the past actions of the department on cases, particularly the dismissal of the drug case against self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, Cebu businessman Peter Lim and other co-accused and the decision to place Janet Lim Napoles under the coverage of the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

The new panel of prosecutors formed by former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd will start its preliminary investigation of the drug complaint against Lim, Espinosa and their co-accused

The new panel of prosecutors is composed of Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera, Assistant State Prosecutor Anna Norren Devanadera, and Prosecution Attorney Herbert Calvin Abugan.

The hearing, which is set at 1 p.m., would give the respondents and the police officials the opportunity to submit additional evidence.

The other respondents were convicted drug lord Peter Co, alleged drug supplier Lovely Impal, alleged drug dealer Marcelo Adorco, Max Miro, Ruel Malindangan, Noel “Jun” Pepito, and 11 others, only known via their aliases Amang, Ricky, Warren, Tupie, Jojo, Jaime, Yawa, Lapi, Royroy, Marlon, and Bay.