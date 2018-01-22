Guiao fined, escapes heavier penalty

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) coach Yeng Guiao was fined P11,000 by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) on Monday for verbal altercation with San Miguel Beer guard Chris Ross and using profane language and obscene gesture in last Friday’s game at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

But the temperamental Road Warriors mentor escaped a heftier penalty as the league failed to prove that Guiao used the N-word as what Ross claimed that ignited their spat.

In a statement released by the league headed by Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Willie Marcial, the league found no sufficient basis to sanction Guiao with the alleged racist comment on Ross in their commotion at the last 1:46 mark of the game won by the Beermen, 109-98.

“Upon review of the incident, consulting possible witnesses to the event and discussing the matter with both parties, the alleged racist remark attributed to coach Guiao could not be established. Coach Guiao has denied such allegation while Chris Ross has opted to move forward and said that he would not want to discuss the matter further,” said Marcial in a statement.

Ross was slapped with P2,600 fine for two technical fouls he incurred in that game.

Marcial said the league will not tolerate racial discrimination in the league.

“Let me reiterate that racism has no place in the PBA. It is totally an unacceptable in our society and in sports in general. The PBA will not hesitate to act if the evidence so warrants. The PBA, its players and its officials are called upon to uphold the highest standard of respect that our youth can look upon as an example,” Marcial said.

“Rest assured that any act that is racially derogatory and pejorative in nature will be dealt with sternly by the league.”

Guiao accepted the sanction and again denied he hurled the N-word to Ross.

“I want to make some clarification as claimed by Ross na tinawag ko siyang nigger. Hindi totoo na tinawag ko siyang nigger at sinungaling siya. He made some story to justify his action and his arrogance by approaching us in the bench and thrash-talking us when the game was already decided,” said Guiao.

“Kung uulitin niya ulit yun at maghahanap ulit ng gulo, I need to defend myself,” he added.

The league also summons Rain or Shine’s Raymond Almazan and Kia’s Eric Camson on Tuesday for their participation in the brawl last Saturday in the game won by the Picanto, 98-94.

Both players were ejected and exchanged expletives at the hallway going to their respective dugouts. They are expected to be sanctioned by the PBA as well as NLEX center Michael Miranda, who kicked Ross at the groin area.