Guiao wants full effort, intelligence from Road Warriors

After losing their last five games, Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) head coach Yeng Guiao demands solid effort and more intelligence from his players when they resume their campaign in the elimination round of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup.

The Road Warriors, who took a total revamp during the off season, is presently at the bottom of the team standings losing their last five games to drop to a dismal 1-5 win-loss record. They lost their last game before the year ends against Rain or Shine (97-107) last December 23.

Guiao explained that they would use the holidays to regroup and relax. NLEX returned on training prior to New Year’s Eve to prepare against their next game, Talk ‘N Text.

“Frustrating times I was demanding 100 percent effort and 100 percent intelligence. It must be a combination. I guess we just need to loosen up and relax a little bit during the holidays. Maybe we feel so tight and we’re pressured a lot,” said the multi-titled head coach Guiao.

“But I think we need to fill up up more on the intelligence aspect just like how you win the endgame or how you get that big rebound and make the big shot. We’ll be focusing on our next game against Talk ‘N Text on January 7,” added Guiao. “There’s no short cut of gaining experience.”

“Most of our players are young. Only Asi (Taulava) and Rico (Villanueva) are the veteran of this team.”

He also said that young players like combo guard Kevin Alas would have a big role starting next year for the Road Warriors. “Kevin is a young guy. He is a potential leader for this team that’s why we’re preparing him for the future,” he said.

“I guess we need to motivate him to shoot from the outside aside from slashing.”

Guiao spent six years coaching Rain or Shine before transferring to NLEX last October after Season 41. He led the Elasto Painters to two titles, including the last season’s Commissioners’ Cup crown, and six finals appearances.

Besides Alas, the Road Warriors also have Jensen Rios, Eman Monfort, Garvo Lanete, Sean Anthony, Jonas Villanueva, Paul Asi Taulava and Mac Baracael.